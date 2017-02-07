Whitehead will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead started each of the last three games for the Nets, but didn't have much of an impact, as he averaged just 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 turnovers across 17.3 minutes during that span. Spencer Dinwiddie has out-paced him in playing time and will now take over starting duties, although both players are relatively unattractive when it comes to their fantasy value.