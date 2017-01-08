Whitehead will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) missing extensive time this season, Whitehead has been the primary beneficiary, receiving the bulk of the starts at point guard while he's been sidelined. However, the rookie's ongoing struggles with the top unit prompted coach Kenny Atkinson to give Spencer Dinwiddie a look with the top unit in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers. Whitehead ended up outproducing Dinwiddie while notching his first career-double (10 points, 10 rebounds in 30 minutes), so it looks like at least temporarily, he's taken back duties at the primary replacement for Lin. Whitehead will continue to play well Sunday and beyond to prevent Dinwiddie from regularly encroaching on his workload.