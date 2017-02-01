Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Will start at point guard Wednesday
Whitehead will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Spencer Dinwiddie has been the team's starting point guard for each of the last four games, but the Nets are opting to switch it up Wednesday, pushing Whitehead into the top unit, while bringing Dinwiddie off the bench. Whitehead is no stranger to the top unit, as he's already logged 23 starts this season, so it shouldn't be too much of an adjustment for the rookie. That said, both Whitehead and Dinwiddie will likely split the playing time rather equally, which limits the fantasy upside for both players.
