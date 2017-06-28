Allen (hip) is unable to participate in the Las Vegas Summer League due to a strained right hip flexor, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Allen was selected 22nd overall by Brooklyn in the 2017 NBA Draft, which is unfortunate for the Nets considering they won't get a good look at his play prior to him competing at the professional level. The 6-foot-11 big man spent his freshman season at Texas before being drafted, averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks across 32.1 minutes per game.