Nets' Jeremy Lin: Churns out full stat line in loss to Warriors

Lin compiled 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in a 117-101 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

After a stretch where he missed 18 of the Nets' 19 games, Lin had been eased back into coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation in his first few contests upon returning, but it appears as though he's no longer facing any restrictions. He's reclaimed his starting role at point guard in both of the past two games and surpassed the 30-minute mark for the first time since Oct. 29. With backups Isaiah Whitehead (foot) and Spencer Dinwiddie both lacking distinguished NBA resumes, Lin is a fairly safe bet to hold down a regular 30-plus-minute role so long as he stays healthy. He'll rank as the Nets' top offensive option after center Brook Lopez and should challenge for career-best production in points, assists and three-pointers.