Nets' Jeremy Lin: Expects to miss another one-to-two weeks

Lin (hamstring) is fully expected to miss at least a few more games following Thursday's matchup with the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "It's hard to judge. Hope to come back playing within one, a couple of weeks," said Lin. "But I'm not sure."

In a recent interview with a Chinese cable station, Lin mentioned that his recovery from this most recent hamstring injury is going much faster than his previous one. Lin missed 17 games earlier in the season while recovering from that first strain, but with this most recent setback, his streak is now up to seven games. Lin said that if it were his choice, he'd be playing right now, but in reality, he's looking at missing another one-to-two weeks of action before a potential return. We should hear another update on his status once he's been cleared for practice, but in the meantime, Isaiah Whitehead should continue to run as the Nets' starting point guard.