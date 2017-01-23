Nets' Jeremy Lin: Out 3-to-5 weeks

Lin re-aggravated his left hamstring during rehab and has been ruled out for another 3-to-5 weeks.

Lin has been unable to shake the hamstring injury from the start of the regular season, as he's managed to just plan in 12 games so far in his first year with the Nets. This latest development will leave him out until at least mid-February and possibly into March, and in his absence, Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie will continue to split point guard duties for Brooklyn.