Nets' Jeremy Lin: Out again Friday vs. Cavaliers
Lin (hamstring) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
It will be the fifth game in a row that Lin has missed due to the strained left hamstring. Though the Nets are evaluating Lin on a day-to-day basis, the point guard effectively remains out indefinitely after the same injury forced him out for 17 games earlier this season. Rookie Isaiah Whitehead figures to continue starting until Lin returns.
