Nets' Jeremy Lin: Out again Friday
Lin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
The Nets are continuing to evaluate Lin's status on a game-by-game basis, but Friday's game will be the fifth straight game he will miss, and it remains to be seen when he will be ready to get back on the court. Isaiah Whitehead figures to continue starting at point guard until Lin returns.
