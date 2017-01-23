Nets' Jeremy Lin: Out three-to-five weeks followed setback

Lin re-aggravated his strained left hamstring during his rehab and has been ruled out for the next three-to-five weeks.

After starting at point guard in the first five games of the season, Lin was sidelined for 17 games due to a left hamstring strain before returning to action in early December. He made only seven appearances before suffering a recurrence of the hamstring injury, though the 29-year-old had originally noted that he didn't anticipate it was a significant setback. However, he's missed the past 13 games while making minimal improvement, so the Nets decided to push his return date back even further by shutting him down temporarily. Look for Lin to be reevaluated shortly after the All-Star break, but his ongoing absence will continue to allow Spencer Dinwiddie and Isaiah Whitehead to share the duties at point guard.