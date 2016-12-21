Nets' Jeremy Lin: Posts 12 points, four assists in start

Lin registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during a 116-104 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Lin got the start after playing well over the last few games as he's rounded back into form following an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. Isaiah Whitehead (foot), who had been starting, was sidelined for the Nets. Lin didn't do anything extraordinary in the start, but he figures to have a higher ceiling than Whitehead, so we'll see if he holds the spot in the starting lineup if Whitehead returns to the floor Thursday against Golden State.