Nets' Jeremy Lin: Posts 12 points, four assists in start

Lin registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during a 116-104 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Lin got the start after playing well over the last few games as he's rounded back into form following an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. Isaiah Whitehead (foot), who had been starting, was sidelined for the Nets. Lin didn't do anything extraordinary in the start, but he figures to have a higher ceiling than Whitehead, so we'll see if he holds the spot in the starting lineup if Whitehead returns to the floor Thursday against Golden State.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola