Nets' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out for Thursday vs. Pacers

Lin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Michael Scotto of The Associated Press reports.

Lin has missed the last three games with a lingering hamstring injury and it's a bit concerning that he's already been ruled out a day in advance of Thursday's contest. That said, the Nets are going into a back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday, so they could just be playing it safe with their guard to avoid a heavy workload upon his return. Look for Lin's status to be updated again ahead of Friday's tilt with the Cavaliers, but Isaiah Whitehead should remain in the starting lineup in the meantime, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Randy Foye could see some added run off the bench as well.