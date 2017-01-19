Nets' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out Friday vs. Pelicans
Lin (hamstring) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Pelicans.
Lin hasn't played since straining his left hamstring on Dec. 26 and remains without a definite timetable for return. He should at this time be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play being Saturday against the Hornets. Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie will continue seeing extra minutes while Lin is out.
