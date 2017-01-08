Nets' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out Sunday vs. 76ers

Lin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Sixers.

Lin continues to work his way back from a strained left hamstring, with Sunday marking his sixth straight absence. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until further information is provided. Isaiah Whitehead is slated to draw the start at point guard Sunday, but he could end up splitting the minutes at the position fairly evenly with backup Spencer Dinwiddie.