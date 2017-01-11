Nets' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out Thursday vs. Pels

Lin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against New Orleans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

A strained left hamstring will keep Lin out of action for the eighth consecutive contest as the Nets look to stop a seven-game skid. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie and Isaiah Whitehead to continue to pick up extra minutes at point guard in Lin's absence, with rookie Caris LeVert also in line for a slight bump in playing time. Lin's next chance to take the floor will come Friday in Toronto, though it seems unlikely the team would bring him back on the second night of a home/road back-to-back set.