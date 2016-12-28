Nets' Jeremy Lin: Ruled out Wednesday

Lin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Lin aggravated his left hamstring injury Monday against the Hornets, forcing him out of the game after scoring 17 points in 22 minutes. The Nets are hopeful that Lin's setback isn't as significant as the initial injury, but it nonetheless appears that the point guard could be at risk of missing multiple games. He's still worth holding in just about every format until the extent of his injury is clarified, but in the meantime, look for the Nets to turn to Isaiah Whitehead as their starting point guard, with Randy Foye and Spencer Dinwiddie acting as his primary backups.