Nets' Jeremy Lin: Set to miss next two games

Lin (hamstring) isn't traveling with the Nets on their two-game road trip, which includes contests Wednesday against the Bulls and Friday against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Lin suffered a strained left hamstring Monday against the Hornets, the same injury that forced him to miss 17 games earlier in the season. It's unclear if this latest setback is quite that severe, but the Nets will nonetheless hold Lin out through the weekend to give him some time off to recover back in Brooklyn. It's expected that Isaiah Whitehead will reenter the starting five while Lin is out, but he won't make for an appealing fantasy pickup outside of deeper leagues. Randy Foye and Spencer Dinwiddie could also benefit from added time in coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.