Nets' Jeremy Lin: Will miss Monday's game vs. Utah

Lin (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Jazz, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Lin will be missing his third consecutive game Monday after playing in six straight contests. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday against the Pacers, although the exact severity of his left hamstring strain is still somewhat unclear, so Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie could continue to see added minutes beyond Monday.

