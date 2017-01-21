Nets' Jeremy Lin: Will not play Saturday
Lin (hamstring) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Lin continues to nurse a strained left hamstring, and Saturday will mark his 13th consecutive absence. It's unclear when, exactly, Lin could return to action, but the team appears to be handling his status on a game-to-game basis. His next chance to take the court will come Monday, when the Nets play host to San Antonio.
