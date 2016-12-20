Nets' Jeremy Lin: Will start at point guard Tuesday

Lin will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After returning from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury, the Nets opted to bring Lin along slowly off the bench. However, after a pair of strong performances over Brooklyn's last two games, where he combined for 33 points and seven assists over just 42 minutes, Lin will now jump back into the starting lineup, meaning Isaiah Whitehead will likely head to the bench in the corresponding move. Lin has seen minutes in the low-20's recently, but should see that climb substantially while working with the top overall unit, providing a nice boost in value moving forward.