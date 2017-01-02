Harris (hip) is available to play in Monday's matchup against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris has been dealing with a hip pointer, and has missed the previous two games as a result. He was originally listed as questionable for Monday's contest, but appears to have passed his pregame tests. He has averaged 23.5 minutes per game this season, but could potentially see the number decrease, as Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson have been taking on more responsibilities lately.