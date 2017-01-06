Harris started and scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 121-109 loss to the Pacers.

Harris entered the game averaging only 23.4 minutes, and predictably saw that figure increase as he entered the starting lineup. He hasn't done much to warrant fantasy excitement so far this season, however the move to the starting lineup certainly provides a boost to his value. He could be worth a flier, especially in deeper leagues, as this situation remains somewhat unsettled.