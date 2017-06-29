Nets' Joe Harris: Nets pick up 2017-18 option
The Nets picked up Harris' $1.5 million team option for the 2017-18 season on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
With Harris being owed just $1.5 million, the decision to exercise the option was likely an easy one for the Nets, whose focus is clearly on keeping their cap sheet clean going forward. After two years as a minor bench piece for the Cavaliers, Harris appeared in a career-high 52 games for the Nets last season, averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in just under 22 minutes per game. The former Virginia standout shot 42.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three on 4.3 attempts per game.
