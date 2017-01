Harris (ankle) will sit out Monday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris has already missed the last five games and considering he's been ruled out a day in advance of Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed additional time. With Harris out yet again, look for guys like Bojan Bogdanovic and Caris LeVert to take on a bigger role, especially if Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is unable to play as well.