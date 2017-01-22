Nets' Joe Harris: Out Monday vs. Spurs
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harris is now slated to miss his second consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle, while Isaiah Whitehead and Caris LeVert could be in line for slightly increased roles. Harris' next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Heat.
