Harris (hip) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris was recently elevated into the starting lineup at small forward, but is now dealing with a hip pointer, which will keep him on the sidelines Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic should reclaim his spot with the top unit and could see big minutes with Harris out of the lineup. Bogdanovic went off for 26 points and four rebounds despite coming off the bench Monday, so he'll have another big opportunity with the top unit. The next opportunity for Harris to see the court will be Friday against the Wizards.