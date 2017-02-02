Harris (ankle) put up three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one assist across nine minutes in a 95-90 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

Harris was cleared to return from a six-game absence Wednesday after participating in three-on-three work during Tuesday's practice, but the third-year wing wasn't able to reclaim his spot on the top unit. While Harris could see his playing time pick up as he becomes further removed from the injury, it appears the extended break may now leave him behind Bojan Bogdanovic, Randy Foye, Caris LeVert and Sean Kilpatrick on the depth chart on the wing.