Nets' Joe Harris: Probable for Wednesday vs. Knicks
Harris (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's tilt with the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harris has missed the past six games due to a sprained left ankle but may have an opportunity to return to the court Wednesday. Prior to the injury, Harris was averaging just under 20 minutes a contest in January, but would likely see his minutes limited in a return Wednesday as he gets back up to speed. Look for a decision to be made either during Wednesday morning shootaround or right before tip during pregame warmups.