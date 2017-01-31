Harris (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's tilt with the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris has missed the past six games due to a sprained left ankle but may have an opportunity to return to the court Wednesday. Prior to the injury, Harris was averaging just under 20 minutes a contest in January, but would likely see his minutes limited in a return Wednesday as he gets back up to speed. Look for a decision to be made either during Wednesday morning shootaround or right before tip during pregame warmups.