Harris (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris was held out of Wednesday's game against the Bulls, after recently suffering a hip pointer earlier in the week. He's still dealing with some lingering discomfort, but the Nets are hoping to have him back after a few additional days off for rest. Harris has been given a questionable tag as of now, so look for his status to be updated after the team's morning shootaround Friday. Harris was elevated into the starting lineup just prior to the injury, although it remains to be seen if he'll reclaim that spot over Bojan Bogdanovic once at full strength.