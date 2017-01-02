Harris (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris has already missed two games with the hip pointer and could be in jeopardy of sitting out another contest if he fails to show improvement in the hours leading up to game time Monday. The third-year player is averaging 23.5 minutes per game on the season, but upon returning, he could see that number fall with Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson taking on more responsibilities off the bench of late.