Harris is considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Bulls due to a hip pointer.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it likely occurred at some point during Monday's game against the Hornets, in which Harris played only 12 minutes, his lowest total of the season, despite making his first start. Harris will likely wait until after warmups befor the Nets make a decision on his status, so check back closer to game time for a more definitive update. In the event Harris sits out, Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 26 points while moving back to the bench Monday, would likely reenter the starting five.