Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After being listed as questionable heading into Friday's contest, Harris attempted to work out on the court prior to tip off, but his sore ankle was still bothering him too much. As a result, Harris will miss his second straight contest, with Bojan Bogdanovic in line to make another start at small forward. Harris had seen less than 20 minutes in all of his previous three appearances, and now that he's dealing with an injury, he might not be worth holding onto in most formats.