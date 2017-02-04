Harris provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, and two rebounds across 24 minutes during Friday's 106-97 loss to the Pacers.

Harris returned to form in his second game back from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury. He's seeing a career-high 22.2 minutes per game with the Nets this season and knocking down 36.2 percent of his three-pointers. That being said, Harris can be avoided in most fantasy formats until he starts providing more than 8.4 points per game.

