Harris tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Thursday during a 104-95 loss to New Orleans.

Harris turned in his best performance since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him two games. He appears to be Brooklyn's starter for now at shooting guard, although the rotation figures to change when Jeremy Lin (hamstring) returns. Lin isn't expected to see the court for at least another week, however, so if anyone needs an immediate stopgap at the guard or at the wing, Harris is worth keeping an eye on.