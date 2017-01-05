Harris will start at shooting guard for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris was pushed into the starting lineup for just the second time of his career at the end of December, but suffered a hip injury shortly thereafter and ended up remaining sidelined for two games. He came off the bench Monday in his return, but will now get another opportunity with the top unit, this time replacing Sean Kilpatrick at shooting guard. Harris should be able to surpass his season average of 23.4 minutes while running with the starters.