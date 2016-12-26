Harris will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Monday's start will mark Harris' first of the season for the Nets, as well as just the second of his career. While it hasn't been reported who he'll be replacing in the lineup, Bojan Bogdanovic has typically held down the starting small forward role, so he's likely headed to the bench in the corresponding move. Harris logged just 16 and 19 minutes over his last two games, respectively, but he should see his playing time on the rise while working with the top overall unit.