Harris will not play Saturday against Charlotte due to a sprained left ankle.

Harris sustained the injury during Friday's blowout win over the Pelicans, and he was limited to just 13 minutes prior to exiting. In his absence Saturday, Isaiah Whitehead, Randy Foye and Caris LeVert could each see slight bumps in minutes. Consider Harris questionable for Monday's date with the Spurs.

