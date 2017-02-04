Hamilton (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Friday's 106-97 loss to the Pacers.

Coach Kenny Atkinson has shown a willingness to rest his big men periodically throughout the season, but Hamilton's failure to enter Friday's game looks like a pure benching, as the Nets weren't in the midst of a back-to-back set and kept things competitive. It appears Brook Lopez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Trevor Booker are clearly ahead of Hamilton in the frontcourt pecking order, but he should still have a shot at usurping Quincy Acy and Luis Scola for spots in the rotation in future contests. Even so, with only one double-digit scoring performance in his last eight appearances, Hamilton's fantasy upside remains limited.