Hamilton (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Friday's 106-97 loss to the Pacers.

Coach Kenny Atkinson has shown a willingness to rest his big men periodically throughout the season, but Hamilton's failure to enter Friday's game looks like a pure benching, as the Nets weren't in the midst of a back-to-back set and kept things competitive. It appears Brook Lopez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Trevor Booker are clearly ahead of Hamilton in the frontcourt pecking order, but he should still have a shot at usurping Quincy Acy and Luis Scola for spots in the rotation in future contests. Even so, with only one double-digit scoring performance in his last eight appearances, Hamilton's fantasy upside remains limited.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola