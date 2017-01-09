Hamilton provided 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes in a 105-95 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Hamilton attracted some interest when he went off for 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Nets' season opener, but things have largely gone downhill since then. However, he's turned his performance around over the last three games, producing a pair of 16-point outings during that stretch while going a combined 7-of-11 from three-point range. Hamilton still isn't seeing enough minutes to remain an especially trustworthy lineup option, but he doesn't make for a bad speculative pickup in deeper leagues for owners searching for an infusion of three-point production from a center-eligible player.