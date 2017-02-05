Hamilton had eight points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Raptors.

After receiving a DNP-coach's decision on Friday against the Pacers, Hamilton rejoined the bench rotation and reached his average for minutes on Sunday. There isn't a ton of time available behind Brook Lopez at center, and the two big men very rarely share the floor together. As a result, Hamilton is best reserved for use in deeper leagues unless Lopez gets dealt before the trade deadline or suffers an injury.