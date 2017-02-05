Hamilton had eight points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Raptors.

After receiving a DNP-coach's decision on Friday against the Pacers, Hamilton rejoined the bench rotation and reached his average for minutes on Sunday. There isn't a ton of time available behind Brook Lopez at center, and the two big men very rarely share the floor together. As a result, Hamilton is best reserved for use in deeper leagues unless Lopez gets dealt before the trade deadline or suffers an injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola