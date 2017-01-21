Nets' Justin Hamilton: Resting Saturday
Hamilton will be rested for Saturday's game against the Hornets,
On the second night of a back-to-back, Hamilton will be rested, which should equate to increased minutes for Quincy Acy and Trevor Booker. Expect Hamilton to return to action Monday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Nets' Justin Hamilton: Starting at power forward Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nets' Justin Hamilton: Will enter the starting five Sunday•
-
Nets' Justin Hamilton: Paces bench with 16 points Sunday•
-
Nets' Justin Hamilton: Scores eight in start vs. Cavs•
-
Nets' Justin Hamilton: Starting vs. Cavs•
-
Nets' Justin Hamilton: Healthy inactive Friday vs. Magic•