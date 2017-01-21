Hamilton will be rested for Saturday's game against the Hornets, https://twitter.com/rick_bonnell/status/822938289749561346>Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Hamilton will be rested, which should equate to increased minutes for Quincy Acy and Trevor Booker. Expect Hamilton to return to action Monday against the Spurs.

