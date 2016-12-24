Hamilton started for Trevor Booker (rest) and compiled eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 19 minutes during a 119-99 loss to Cleveland on Friday.

Hamilton got the start but his playing time wasn't affected much compared to recent games. However, the eight points were the most Hamilton's scored in more than a month. Booker figures to return for the Nets on Monday against Charlotte.