Nets' Justin Hamilton: Starting at power forward Friday vs. Pelicans
Hamilton will draw the start at power forward Friday against the Pelicans, Brain Lewis of the New York Post reports.
This is a spot start for Hamilton, who normally backs up Brook Lopez at the center spot. Trevor Booker (rest) will not play, and this move should allow good floor spacing for the Nets, who can use Hamilton and Lopez to shoot threes against the Pelicans.
