Nets' Justin Hamilton: Starting vs. Cavs
Hamilton will get the start Friday against the Cavaliers.
The Nets are holding out Trevor Booker (rest) on Friday, so Hamilton will slot into the lineup alongside Brook Lopez. The journeyman Hamilton finished with two points and four rebounds in 18 minutes Thursday against the Warriors but has proven capable of being a decent, if not overly reliable, fantasy contributor in the past when given the opportunity.
