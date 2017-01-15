Hamilton will join the starting five for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Nets have opted to rest Brook Lopez on Sunday, so they'll fill the void with Hamilton, who should have the chance to see big minutes. Hamilton's added opportunity makes him an intriguing DFS play Sunday, as a guy who's more than capable of putting up a double-double when given enough minutes. That said, he'll likely share the added playing time with Luis Scola, with both players seeing a decent drop in minutes once Lopez is back.