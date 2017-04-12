Nets' Justin Hamilton: Will start at center Wednesday
Hamilton will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets are resting Brook Lopez on Wednesday, which allows Hamilton to enter the starting five at center. Trevor Booker (rest) and Quincy Acy (ankle) are both out as well, so there should be a ton of playing time available, which could allow Hamilton to push for a 30-plus minutes role. He'll be an intriguing, low-cost DFS play Wednesday.
