Nets' K.J. McDaniels: Scores 15 points in finale
McDaniels produced 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 26 minutes during a 112-73 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.
McDaniels was one point shy of his season high in scoring in the finale as the team rested a large portion of its roster. Wednesday's game marked the sixth time since McDaniels has been with the team that he has scored in double figures. He was one of three Nets players to reach double figures in the blowout loss to close out the season.
