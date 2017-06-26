Nets' K.J. McDaniels: Set to become unrestricted free agent
Brooklyn reportedly plans to decline McDaniels' team option making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The 24-year-old is no stranger to packing his things and relocating despite only have played just three seasons in the league. McDaniels didn't necessarily struggle last season with the Nets, but he was far from impressive posting just 4.2 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game. Now that Brooklyn has added D'Angelo Russell to the mix, McDaniels quickly becomes an expendable player for the club during their rebuild. It's likely he'll find a new home given his youth, but there's no telling how big or small of a role he'll assume until he does.
