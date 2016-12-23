Nets' Luis Scola: Returns to bench Thursday
Scola will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Scola received the spot start Tuesday with Brook Lopez sitting out for rest, logging nine points and five rebounds over 18 minutes. He should see his playing time decrease with Lopez back in the lineup, which only further hurts his fantasy value. Scola likely isn't worth a look unless injuries occur higher up in the depth chart.
