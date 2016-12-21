Nets' Luis Scola: Starts at center Tuesday
Scola will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Scola has seen limited playing time all season, but with Brook Lopez getting the night off for rest, he'll get a chance to work with the starting five. Look for Scola to see a significant increase in minutes, potentially providing some short term DFS value for the time being. He'll likely move back to the bench come Thursday's game against the Warriors.
